Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Podcast
Notes
Chat
Archive
Leaderboard
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Inside the GOP Disinformation Campaign Targeting Fauci
How Senate Republicans used a coordinated narrative attack on Dr. Fauci to rewrite their own record of attacking science and public health.
Jul 30
•
Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
24
3
12
More Measles Cases in Past Two Years Than in the Previous 25 Combined
Measles is surging in the U.S. as misinformation replaces decades of science.
Jul 24
•
Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
23
3
8
Kash Patel Going On FSB-Hosted Trip To Moscow
After years of playing defense for the Kremlin, the FBI director is planning to visit Russia ahead of midterm elections.
Jul 21
•
Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
43
17
20
Revealed: FIFA’s Quiet Experiment in Surveillance and Information Control
How FIFA’s anti-abuse program created a powerful new layer of surveillance, intelligence, and control around global football — and possibly much more.
Jul 19
•
Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
19
8
Trump Set Fire to America’s Election Defenses. Now He’s Pointing at the Smoke.
His administration eliminated or weakened key election security capabilities before presenting the resulting vulnerabilities as someone else’s scandal.
Jul 17
•
Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
21
5
5
Weaponized LIVE With Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D
An inside look at the information war fueling Trump’s crackdown on dissent.
Jul 1
•
Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
16
4
6
55:03
June 2026
Tracing Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘Biolabs’ Documents Back to a Russian Disinformation Campaign
How Tulsi Gabbard reignited one of the most infamous conspiracy theories in world history.
Jun 27
•
Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
23
1
7
0:54
The Russian Origins of Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘Biolabs’ Documents
The supposedly “never before seen” documents actually have been seen before — in a 2022 Russian disinformation campaign.
Jun 26
•
Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
32
9
Tulsi Gabbard’s Digital Army
Behind Tulsi Gabbard’s rise, leaked records suggest a years-long effort to manufacture the appearance of authentic support.
Jun 23
•
Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
37
2
13
Who's winning the Iran war narrative?
A recording from Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD and Jacqueline Cole's live video
Jun 9
•
Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
and
Jacqueline Cole
14
6
34:54
May 2026
Leaked Docs Claim Nick Shirley’s Rise To Fame Was A White House Op
Explosive new allegations claim that the White House was quietly shaping the story before the public even knew there was one.
May 30
•
Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
69
2
30
Leaked Docs Suggest Trump Admin Is Running Covert Influence Campaigns On Americans
Explosive new allegations describe a White House-backed effort to target, track, and “go after” domestic dissidents.
May 27
•
Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
129
1
80
© 2026 Caroline Orr Bueno
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts