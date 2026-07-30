Weaponized

Weaponized

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Inside the GOP Disinformation Campaign Targeting Fauci
How Senate Republicans used a coordinated narrative attack on Dr. Fauci to rewrite their own record of attacking science and public health.
  Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
More Measles Cases in Past Two Years Than in the Previous 25 Combined
Measles is surging in the U.S. as misinformation replaces decades of science.
  Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
Kash Patel Going On FSB-Hosted Trip To Moscow
After years of playing defense for the Kremlin, the FBI director is planning to visit Russia ahead of midterm elections.
  Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
Revealed: FIFA’s Quiet Experiment in Surveillance and Information Control
How FIFA’s anti-abuse program created a powerful new layer of surveillance, intelligence, and control around global football — and possibly much more.
  Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
Trump Set Fire to America’s Election Defenses. Now He’s Pointing at the Smoke.
His administration eliminated or weakened key election security capabilities before presenting the resulting vulnerabilities as someone else’s scandal.
  Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
Weaponized LIVE With Caroline Orr Bueno, Ph.D
An inside look at the information war fueling Trump’s crackdown on dissent.
  Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
55:03

June 2026

Tracing Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘Biolabs’ Documents Back to a Russian Disinformation Campaign
How Tulsi Gabbard reignited one of the most infamous conspiracy theories in world history.
  Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
0:54
The Russian Origins of Tulsi Gabbard’s ‘Biolabs’ Documents
The supposedly “never before seen” documents actually have been seen before — in a 2022 Russian disinformation campaign.
  Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
Tulsi Gabbard’s Digital Army
Behind Tulsi Gabbard’s rise, leaked records suggest a years-long effort to manufacture the appearance of authentic support.
  Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD
Who's winning the Iran war narrative?
A recording from Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD and Jacqueline Cole's live video
  Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD and Jacqueline Cole
34:54

May 2026

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