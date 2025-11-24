Weaponized

Weaponized

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Seldon Crisis Log's avatar
Seldon Crisis Log
Nov 24, 2025

Musk could shut down the foreign influence ops any time he wants. They operate with his blessing.

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13 replies by Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD and others
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Sandra Ann Miller
Nov 24, 2025

While scary and uncomfortable, this is also pretty glorious. The optimist in me hopes it will wake up a few people. Thanks for the great work, as always, Caroline. xo

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2 replies by Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD and others
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