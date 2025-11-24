A new feature on X has revealed that a huge number of large, divisive political accounts claiming to be Trump supporters are actually operating out of foreign countries. The discovery — likely the most sweeping public exposure of covert foreign activity on a major platform since the revelations about Russia in 2016 — raises serious concerns about covert foreign influence in U.S. political discourse, mirroring the Russian disinformation campaign in which operatives from Russia’s Internet Research Agency posed as U.S. persons to interfere in the election.

The new feature on X allows users to see the approximate place where an account was created and is primarily operating from, rather than having to rely solely on an account operator’s self-reported location. The move was made to boost transparency and enhance the authenticity of discussions on the platform, but it immediately became apparent that the new feature would have an additional effect: exposing foreign accounts that are posing as Americans.

On Saturday, X users found scores of pro-Trump and MAGA accounts that were trying to pass as Americans but were operated from countries in Europe, Asia, Africa, and elsewhere. X acknowledges that some of the operating locations may actually be the location of a VPN service rather than the location of the account owner, but the sheer number of accounts operating from outside of the United States makes it clear that not all of these are simply proxy locations. Furthermore, some of these accounts had listed their locations as being within the U.S., and some were operating with usernames such as (@)American despite being operated from overseas. As X Product Chief Nikita Bier explained, if an account claims to be from a U.S. location but the data shows it’s based overseas, that discrepancy is a red flag suggesting the account “might have another agenda.”

A few examples of large MAGA accounts posing as Americans while operating from a foreign country.

While location-based discrepancies were found among all types of accounts, the most noticeable and largest group of accounts revealed to be operating from overseas were those reporting to be Trump fans, many of whom described themselves as “Patriots” who champion “America First” politics. For instance, a prominent account called “MAGA NATION” (with 392,000+ followers) turned out to be posting from Eastern Europe, not America. Other examples include “Dark MAGA” (15,000 followers, based in Thailand), “MAGA Scope” (51,000 followers, based in Nigeria), and an “America First” account (67,000 followers) run from Bangladesh. Other large political, crypto, and even public health influencer accounts claiming U.S. roots — many of which are also MAGA-aligned — are similarly being outed with locations traced to countries like India, Nigeria, and elsewhere. In each case, an account that gave every impression of being an American political participant — complaining about gas prices or vaccine mandates, cheering or mocking candidates, reacting to debates, and posting memes about things like the border or inflation — was run by someone who isn’t even in America.

Thanks to a new X feature, we now know that this pro-Trump account called “American” is not, in fact, American.

The exposure of foreign-run political accounts on X immediately calls to mind covert influence operations of the past – most notably, Russia’s meddling in the 2016 U.S. election. In 2016, Russia’s Internet Research Agency (IRA) infamously created countless fake social media personas impersonating Americans to sow discord and denigrate Hillary Clinton/boost Trump’s candidacy. According to the Mueller investigation’s conclusions and U.S. intelligence findings, these operatives “posed as U.S. persons…operated social media pages and groups designed to attract U.S. audiences…[and] falsely claimed to be controlled by U.S. activists when, in fact, they were controlled by [foreign actors].” Their strategy included using stolen identities and pretending to be grassroots American voices, all to infiltrate online communities and influence political opinion. By mid-2016 the IRA’s campaign explicitly focused on boosting Trump and disparaging Hillary Clinton, under orders from the Kremlin.

The pattern now emerging on X suggests history may be repeating itself, albeit likely with new actors and technologies. Or perhaps even more likely, these types of tactics never actually stopped in the first place. Covert foreign influence via social media remained a live threat in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election. In fact, investigative reporting by CNN in 2024 uncovered a campaign on X aimed at bolstering Trump’s candidacy – a network of at least 60 fake pro-Trump accounts using profile photos stolen from real women in Europe. These fake personas, posing as enthusiastic American Trump supporters, told U.S. voters to “vote for Trump in 2024” while the actual women depicted (from countries like Denmark, the Netherlands, and even Russia) had no idea their images were being misused.

The discovery — likely the most sweeping public exposure of covert foreign activity on a major platform since the revelations about Russia in 2016 — raises serious concerns about covert foreign influence in U.S. political discourse.

The geographic spread of the exposed accounts hints at a variety of possible culprits and motives. Some accounts originate in countries historically linked to disinformation targeting the U.S. (e.g. Russia or Eastern European locales) while others come from places like Nigeria, India, Thailand, or Kenya with no obvious state sponsor. This suggests we could be seeing multiple layers of foreign influence: both state-sponsored influence operations (Russia and others) trying to sway U.S. politics, as well as a cottage industry of opportunists and trolls for hire globally who exploit U.S. political tribalism for clout or profit. In 2016, for example, not only did Russian agents interfere, but so did independent foreign scammers – notably the notorious “Macedonian fake news farms” where teenagers churned out pro-Trump disinformation simply because it drew huge web traffic and ad revenue. Today’s foreign MAGA accounts could likewise be profit-driven grifters – people pretending to be patriotic Americans while actually just racking up followers and perhaps soliciting donations or earning X’s ad-share payouts from viral content.

The discovery that a significant number of political accounts – especially in the pro-Trump/MAGA sphere – are operated from abroad carries far-reaching implications. It validates warnings that covert foreign influence on social media did not end with 2016, but is an ongoing challenge to U.S. democracy and societal cohesion. The immediate impact is a jolt of awareness: both the public and policymakers can now see concrete examples of how outsiders try to shape American political conversations from afar. This awareness, thanks to X’s transparency feature, is a double-edged sword. On the one hand, it empowers users and authorities to identify and possibly neutralize foreign propaganda by calling it out and removing its mask of authenticity. On the other hand, it injects a new layer of skepticism and accusation into political discourse – people may reflexively dismiss opposing views as “just foreign bots,” and genuine activists might find themselves under suspicion if their location isn’t easily verified.

Thanks for reading Weaponized! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Moving forward, we’ll likely see a re-examination of how much credence we give to social media as a barometer of public opinion. Lawmakers, campaigners, and journalists will need to vet online trends more carefully (e.g. check if a trending political hashtag is heavily driven by accounts from overseas). The platform implications for X are significant as well: X must decide whether it will actively clamp down on these foreign-run accounts or simply inform users and leave the content up. Its reputation as a platform for healthy political dialogue is on the line; too much manipulation could drive users to alternatives or invite regulatory backlash.

As for the rest of us, the implications are similar to those following the 2016 Russian campaign: we’re still under attack and likely have been this whole time.

I’ll return with a more detailed analysis of these revelations soon, so stay tuned.