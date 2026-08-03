Russian state media seized on the migrant crisis in Ceuta this past week, pumping out a steady stream of inflammatory propaganda that framed the incident as proof of the decline of western civilization and the failure of European globalism. But a review of that coverage uncovered something even more revealing: a transatlantic propaganda pipeline carrying White House rhetoric through American right-wing media and into Russia’s state-controlled information ecosystem, which then repackaged it and laundered it back in a different language before distributing it through a network of Russian media proxy websites. This article exposes that pipeline and the tactics that keep it going.