FBI Director Kash Patel will visit Russia this fall on an “unusual and sensitive” trip that is expected to be hosted by the FSB.

According to Politico, Patel is planning to make the trip in mid-October, making his first stop in Moscow and then St. Petersburg. It’s not yet clear who he will meet with or what his agenda is, but the timing of the visit is notable, as it comes just before midterm elections and amid continuing evidence of Russian aggression and interference.

A Propaganda Win For The Kremlin

If the trip goes through as planned, it would mark an extraordinary departure from the posture Washington has maintained since Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine. Although the United States has formally maintained diplomatic relations with Moscow and limited contacts have continued for prisoner exchanges, crisis management, and negotiations, these interactions have occurred alongside sweeping sanctions, sharply reduced diplomatic engagement, and an explicit policy of treating Russia as a major counterintelligence, cyber, and national-security threat.

Patel’s position as FBI director makes the visit particularly unusual. The FBI is responsible for countering Russian espionage, election interference, cyberattacks, sanctions evasion, and covert influence operations. A director-level visit would therefore elevate engagement well beyond routine working contacts and could place Patel across the table from institutions the FBI is simultaneously charged with investigating and disrupting. Although sanctions would not necessarily make an official trip illegal, the central questions remain unanswered: whom Patel intends to meet, what he expects to accomplish and why the objective requires his physical presence in Moscow.

What we do know, though, is that the trip is expected to be hosted by the FSB, Russia’s principal security and counterintelligence agency, and the primary successor to the Soviet KGB. In recent years, the FSB has played a persistent role in targeting U.S. elections through cyber espionage and state sponsored disinformation networks — the very things the FBI is charged with defending against.

Without a clearly defined and publicly defensible purpose, the visit could hand the Kremlin a powerful propaganda victory. Russia could portray Patel’s arrival as evidence that its international isolation is collapsing and that the United States is restoring high-level security relations despite the continuing war and Russian hostile activity. It could also unsettle Ukraine, European allies, and FBI personnel by suggesting that Moscow is being normalized before changing the behavior that led to its isolation.

Patel’s Pattern Of Siding With Russia

There may be legitimate reasons for direct contact, such as delivering warnings about cyberattacks or election interference, resolving a prisoner case, or addressing an urgent security threat. But the burden of explanation should be exceptionally high — particularly for Patel, who has a well documented pattern of minimizing Russian aggression.

In the years since Russia’s 2016 operation, Patel has devoted far more attention to attacking the American officials who investigated Russian interference than to condemning the Russian operatives responsible for it. He helped produce the 2018 Nunes memo, which highlighted real errors in the FBI’s surveillance of former Trump adviser Carter Page but presented those failures in a way that encouraged the public to distrust the wider Russia investigation.

Patel has repeatedly described “Russiagate” or the “Russia collusion matter” as a politically manufactured hoax, often failing to distinguish between discredited allegations, the FBI’s surveillance abuses, and Russia’s extensively documented interference operation. As FBI director in September 2025, he characterized the matter as an operation perpetrated by a political party using false foreign information to secure surveillance of a political opponent — an account that went far beyond what the Trump-era Justice Department inspector general and Special Counsel John Durham established.

During his confirmation process, Patel also declined to say directly that Russia interfered in the 2020 election and continued attempting to interfere, despite a public intelligence assessment concluding that Putin authorized operations intended to damage Joe Biden and support Trump.

Patel has also opposed and disparaged U.S. assistance to Ukraine, and in 2024, he received $25,000 from a company controlled by filmmaker Igor Lopatonok to appear in a documentary depicting Trump officials as victims of a “deep state” conspiracy. Lopatonok had previously worked on pro-Kremlin film projects. The payment alone raises serious questions about Patel’s judgment and vetting.

Furthermore, under the administration in which Patel became FBI director, the Justice Department eliminated the FBI-led Foreign Influence Task Force and Task Force KleptoCapture, which pursued Russian oligarch assets and sanctions evasion. Those decisions preceded Patel’s confirmation, but he has offered no clear public account of how the FBI replaced the capabilities they provided.

Even if no new agreements or partnerships or other formal arrangements are made during the trip, the propaganda value alone will hand Russia a major symbolic victory that the Kremlin will use to try to project an illusion of global legitimacy and further undermine Western alliances — and given Patel’s history, there’s little reason to believe that he will push back on any of this.