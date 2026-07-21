Weaponized

Weaponized

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Cameron Yow's avatar
Cameron Yow
Jul 21

I infer Patel’s October visit confirms a malign conspiracy to ensure further disintegration of American democracy and the institutions like free and fair elections that maintain it. I am not convinced there is sufficient recognition of the gravity of the threat to America.

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2 replies by Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD and others
Don A in Pennsultucky's avatar
Don A in Pennsultucky
Jul 21

It's getting harder to believe that Trump and his administration are totally independent and Patel has no influence.

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3 replies by Caroline Orr Bueno, PhD and others
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